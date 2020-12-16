Butlin’s CLOSES two of its Camps over fears visitors travelling from Tier 3 areas could bring Covid with them.

BUTLIN’S has announced it will shut down two of its holiday resorts in an effort to keep its staff and guests safe as more areas are plunged into the strictest Tier 3 restrictions. The worry is that guests travelling in from Tier 3 areas could unknowingly carry the virus with them, potentially threatening the safety of other guests. The holiday firm confirmed that its resorts in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, and Minehead in Somerset, will close from December 18 in order to ‘limit contact’ and ‘avoiding unnecessary journeys’.

The move comes as the Government faces increasing pressure to take a local approach and split counties into different lockdown brackets after some villages had claimed they were being unfairly targeted by the tougher restrictions.

Butlin’s had been forced to extend the closure of their holiday parks due to the new tier restrictions confirmed by the government. Previously hoping to reopen on December 3 after England’s lockdown ends, the eventually extended the closures until December 10.

British PM Boris Johnson confirmed that holidays will be able to go ahead once the lockdown ends, but it depended on the regional Tiers. Before lockdown, this meant anyone living in a tier 3 region was not allowed to leave the area including for domestic trips, while tier 2 residents were allowed, as long as they were only with their own household.

