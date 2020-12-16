Breaking: Boris Johnson says UK Christmas laws will remain the same

BREAKING NEWS: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says UK Christmas laws will remain the same, HOWEVER, the public is being encouraged to exercise caution.

The PM warns that the “worrying rises in cases in some parts of the country”, which has seen London, Kent and Essex move to tier 3 COVID restrictions, means that now is a “moment for us to exercise extreme caution”.

In the conference held on Wednesday, December 16, after crisis talks regarding the spread of contagion and fears that Christmas plans were too relaxed, the PM chose to keep the plans the same but warned that rules allowing three households to meet over the festive period are a “maximum, not a target”.

Johnson admitted the current situation the country finds itself in is “more challenging than when we first set the rules” and Professor Chris Whitty said: “we all accept there’s a risk at Christmas, but if we do this we can reduce that risk.”

Whitty gave the country four things to think about over Christmas:

Keep it small – less transmission Keep it short – less risk of transmission occurring Keep it local – travel from high to low incidence areas have more risk of passing on the virus Think of the most vulnerable people

Boris Johnson also advised the public to:

reduce the number of people you are in contact with to the lowest possible during the five days before the Christmas loosening of restrictions begins on December 23

avoid travel from a high prevalence to a low prevalence area, if possible

avoid overnight stays away from home if you can

think about waiting to see elderly relatives until after they have been vaccinated

avoid crowds in the Boxing Day sales

don’t gather in large groups to celebrate the New Year

