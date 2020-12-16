Almost 150,000 Received the UK’s Coronavirus Vaccine in the First Week.

More than 137,000 people have now received the coronavirus vaccine in the UK, it has been announced. Nadhim Zahawi, the person responsible for the deployment of the vaccine, Tweeted: “A really good start to the vaccination program. It’s been 7 days and we have done: England:108,000 Wales: 7,897 Northern Ireland: 4,000. Scotland:18,000 U.K Total 137,897. That number will increase as we have operationalised hundreds of PCN (primary care networks).”

Professor Karol Sikora, @ProfKarolSikora Tweeted: ‘I agree with every word of this from @nadhimzahawi. There are many people who are hesitant about the vaccine but want some reassurance. Making it mandatory would have confirmed suspicions and poisoned the debate further causing far more issues than it solves.’

Not everyone was impressed however with one user, Dan Barker, @barker316, saying: ‘That’s 108,000 more OAP’s now under surveillance so we can track them!’ Another Tweeted a valid point: Robin Cornelius @robincornelius said: ‘That’s 0.2% only another 3500 days for the entire UK population!’

It came after Government officials refused to be drawn on how many doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are due to arrive in the UK and on what schedule.

It had initially been hoped that at least 10 million doses would be in the country by the end of 2020, this has now dropped to five million doses. To date, 800,000 doses of the jab are known to be in the country so far. Overall, the UK has already ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he hopes several million people can be vaccinated before Christmas.

