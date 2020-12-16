Birmingham Homes ablaze as Three Hidden Cannabis Farms Destroyed

BIRMINGHAM homes were ablaze as three hidden cannabis farm are destroyed in the space of eleven days.

Each of the three fires has occurred in residential properties, and hidden cannabis farms were later discovered. Over eleven days properties in Birmingham’s Yardley, Great Barr and Selly Oak were set ablaze.

The latest fire occurred Bristol Road, Selly Oak on December 9, and twenty residents had to be evacuated as the fire spread to neighbour’s flats. So far no one has been injured but at least one of the fires is being investigated as arson. Police have also discovered varying amounts of cannabis at each property.

The Yardley fire occurred on Bryn Arden Road on Sunday November 29, and around £10,000 of cannabis was found. On December 7, the Great Barr fire started on Walsall Road, and was tackled by four fire engines, with a total of twenty firefighters. This time the fire was above shops, and fortunately no one was injured.

West Midlands Police are investigating the series of incidents.

