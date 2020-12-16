Bird Flu Wipes Out Sixty Swans In England

BIRD flu wipes out sixty swans in Worcester in England

The deadly bird flu has killed sixty swans in the River Severn in Worcester in England, a fifth of the city’s population. Locals were left horrified when they noticed the dead bodies floating on the water in a “swan graveyard.”

One local man, Ben Wakefield, 25, said: “Two days on the trot we have seen dead swans floating in the Basin in Diglis.

“My girlfriend has rang the council and Defra and they have informed us of a disease in the swans.”

The outbreak has also hit nearby Wychbold Swan Rescue in Droitwich, where 15 birds have died and experts are worried that the population will be decimated if the disease continues to spread.

Marilyn McCarthy, of the Worcester Swan Feeding Project, said: “At my most recent count there were 60 dead swans in Worcester, although this number is almost guaranteed to be much higher.

“We estimate we have around 300 swans in Worcester so to have lost 60 is awful.

“Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) is well aware of the scale of the problem and the urgency of the matter.”

