LOCAL police in Spain’s Benidorm collect hygiene products for underprivileged families

Local Police in Benidorm have launched their annual Christmas appeal, in conjunction with Caritas, to help underprivileged families in the city. This year, the Socio-Cultural Association of the Local Police together with the Department of Public Safety have asked for donation of personal hygiene and cleaning products instead of toys.

-- Advertisement --



Lorenzo Martinez said that these items are more practical considering the coronavirus pandemic and will help “Benidorm families who need it most,” appealing for shampoo, soap, bath gels, disinfectants and first aid products.

Products can be donated at the Local Police drop-off point at Calle Grecia or the Town Hall.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Benidorm Police Collect Hygiene Products For Families”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.