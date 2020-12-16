Basketball star now “stable and breathing on his own” days after collapsing on court

Basketball star now
Basketball star Keyontae Johnson is “stable and breathing on his own” after collapsing on court four days ago.

THE Florida Gators star – who was named the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year – was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after collapsing during a game against Florida State on Saturday, December 12.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma and transported to the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital, where he remains.

In a statement, his parents confirmed Johnson is now “in a stable condition, breathing on his own and speaking”:


“He even FaceTimed the team,” they said, adding: “We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.”

