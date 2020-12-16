Australia Hit with Super Storm and Monsoons Are Expected

AUSTRALIA has been hit with a super storm and monsoons, flash floods and cyclones are expected to follow.

A severe weather warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, predicting extreme thunderstorms to hit New South Wales in Australia on Wednesday at 7 pm. Weather forecasters have warned that the super storm is set to bring intense rains and the possibility of flash flood strong enough to threaten lives.

Australia has already battled days of extreme weather in south Queensland, and to the north in New South Wales (NSW). Parts of the NSW coastline have been washed out to sea and the famous Byron Bay has been destroyed.

The new weather warnings expect 30mm of rain to hit the east coast today and on Thursday Darwin could see 40mm rain, with further increases heading towards the weekend.

Claire Yeo, meteorologist has commented that some coastal areas could see 300mm of rain in only the space of three days, and that Northern Australia could witness monsoons and even cyclones.

