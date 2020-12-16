ASSISTANT On BBC’s ‘The One Show’ Dies With Shower Hose Around His Neck after drinking at a Party all Night



An inquest in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, heard today (Wednesday), how Charlie Mott, a 25-year-old assistant producer on BBC’s ‘The One Show’, was discovered dead, early on August 23 this year, in the shower, with a shower hose around his neck, after spending the night taking part in a drinking game session with a group of friends, at a £2million village home in Chalfont St. Giles, Bucks.

-- Advertisement --



Crispin Butler, the senior coroner for Buckinghamshire, said there was insufficient evidence to prove if Mott’s death was caused as an accident, with him slipping in the shower while intoxicated, or if he had intended to commit suicide, and returned an open verdict on the case.

Friends at the party told the inquiry how Charlie – already described by bosses at the BBC as a very talented up-and-coming producer – had been having mood swings throughout the evening, but that was a part of his everyday demeanour, and that he had admitted to hating himself, and they knew he was taking anti-depressant medication, though at no point expressed any intention to kill himself.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Assistant On BBC’s ‘The One Show’ Dies With Shower Hose Around His Neck”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.