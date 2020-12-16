Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $4bn in four months

AMAZON founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $4bn (€3.4bn) in four months as food banks and emergency relief funds received her generous support.
Ms Scott, who is the world’s 18th-richest person, said in a blog post that she wanted to support those most affected by the COVID pandemic.
The 50-year-old benefited from being married to the world’s richest man and since their divorce has seen her wealth grow from $23.6bn (€19.3bn) this year to $60.7bn (€49.7bn).
“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” she wrote in a blog post on Tuesday, December 15, adding that she had picked more than 380 charities to donate to having considered almost 6,500 organisations.
“Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of colour and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”
The total amount she has donated this year has risen to almost $6bn (€4.9bn) after she gave around $1.7bn (€1.4bn) to 116 charities in July with her donations focusing on those “operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.”
Last year she signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away the majority of her fortune stating that: “I have a disproportionate amount of money to share.”
