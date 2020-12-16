Albir stroll and a Christmas picnic

THE U3A Marina Baixa Sunday Strollers recently broke with tradition and walked on a Monday, due to the lack of weekend parking.

Fourteen members of the group walked from the car park to the Albir lighthouse, then back for their traditional Christmas picnic of mince pies, Christmas cake, sausage rolls and biscuits plus cava and beer.

The weather was fine and dry and there was time to catch up on everyone’s news and plans for the Christmas and the New Year.

For more information about the U3A Marina Baixa, visit the www.u3amarinabaixa.com website or their Facebook page.

Those without internet access should contact their secretary Joan Flint (966 808 591 or 663 637 167).

