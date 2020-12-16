Air Pollution Recorded As Cause Of Death For First Time

AIR pollution has been recorded as cause of death in the UK for the first time ever

A coroner has ruled on December 16 that the cause of death of a little girl who suffered a fatal asthma attack was air pollution, the first time this has ever happened in the UK. Nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah passed away in February 2013 and the high Court heard that the South Circular Road in Lewisham, a mere 25 yards from Ella’s home, ‘consistently’ exceeded limits of air pollution.

Assistant coroner Philip Barlow said:

‘Ella’s mother was not given information about the health risks of air pollution and its potential to exacerbate asthma. If she had been given this information she would have taken steps which might have prevented Ella’s death.’

Now, sever years after her death, the coroner has acknowledged that excessive pollution led to Ella’s death. He said: ‘I will conclude that Ella died of asthma, contributed to by exposure to excessive air pollution.’

