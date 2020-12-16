Age in Spain launches new telephone befriending service

One of life’s great pleasures is making a new friend – finding someone who shares your interests, your priorities or maybe just your sense of humour.

BUT making new friends often gets harder as we get older (even before we take Covid into account). That’s why Age in Spain is launching Friendline.

Friendline is a telephone friendship service that connects people who want to rekindle the joy of chatting to a friend with volunteers willing to give a little bit of their time on a regular basis.

Reaching out and volunteering for Friendline can give an older person something new to look forward to in their week and help them avoid the negative effects of loneliness and isolation.

If you live in Spain and are interested in joining Friendline then get in touch using the link below.

If you know someone who you think would benefit then you can get in touch, using the “refer someone” link.

Training is given and background checks are carried out on all volunteers to make sure you have confidence in the person calling you

To find out more about Friendline, visit www.ageinspain.org/friendline

*Please bear in mind that the telephone befriending service may not be useful for people with memory loss, dementia or mental health issues who need a higher level of support. These conditions may affect the person’s ability to build a telephone friendship and, in some instances, could even cause distress, advised Age in Spain.

