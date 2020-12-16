NOW in her 82nd year, local resident and President of FOTA (Friends of the Salon Varietes Theatre Association) Val Williams decided that in order to keep elderly members of the Association entertained during the lockdown, she would run a daily quiz.

In addition, she added an anecdote about her life, starting as a baby and although she wasn’t sure how it would be received, it was a great success and ran for 82 episodes and because of this, she decided to put it together as a book which is now available for sale.

Entitled A Pickled Past it is self-funded and each book costs Val €4.50 to produce and she is selling it for just €5 with the 50c ‘profit’ being donated to FOTA.

Understandably, she is very excited about this new project and although the book can be purchased via Amazon at a slightly higher price (https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08P4NTRBX), she will also be selling signed copies on Monday December 21 at Salon Varietes Theatre Fuengirola between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Having realised how cathartic and enjoyable writing down her memories has been, Val wants to encourage other people, especially those who are retired and with time on their hands to do the same thing.

It is a great thing for retired people to do, keeps them occupied and it is a gift to their children and grandchildren and as Val explained “Mine were delighted that I wrote it and I was surprised how many things they did not know and had never asked about me.”

