100Km Marathon Run for Macmillan Cancer Support starts Saturday 19th December.

Jack Nicholls, who’s father passed away 19 years ago from cancer, has been donating his time to raise funds for charities for over 12 years. Starting on Saturday 19th December, Jack has decided to run a 100Km marathon from Gibraltar to Fuengirola Spain to raise even more funds for his favourite charity- Macmillan cancer support. In the hope of reaching his goal, Jack has set up a ‘GoFundMe’ page where people can donate as much as they like to this fantastic and worthy cause.

Jack Nicholls- The 100Km Marathon Run

Ok. So in a nutshell, I’m raising funds for Macmillan cancer support. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jack-nicholls1948 Raised so far: £571

I’ve been raising money for various charities since 2008 and raised an accumulated total of over £10k doing running events. This 100km effort is especially close to my heart as it was the Macmillan nurses in the UK that looked after my Dad before he passed away 19 years ago. So I know first hand how amazing they are.

The plan: I will set off Saturday 19th December at 6:30 am from Gibraltar border and run till I hit my finish line approximately 100km later in Fuengirola, I’m hoping to do it in 12 hours but just a finish is amazing enough. Hope I’ve briefly painted a picture on what I’m doing. 😊

Adrian & Julie Jacks (Parents-in-law) said: Well done Jack, we’re always proud of you and all that you do for charity. See you at the finish line. Adrian & Julie xxxx

