Zayn Malik’s Sister’s 40-guest Wedding Stopped by Police After Flouting Tier 3 Rules.

-- Advertisement --



The wedding of Zayn Malik’s younger sister was broken up by police for breaching COVID regulations resulting with officers issuing fines to relatives of the former One Direction star. Zayn’s younger sister Waliyha, 22, married ex-convict Junaid Khan, 24, in a traditional Islamic ceremony in a marquee that was erected in Saffa’s back garden which was followed by a reception in the same location.

Officers reportedly arrived at around 6 pm on Saturday, Dec.12, after being called by neighbours with West Yorkshire police confirming that a number of other people were issued with fixed penalty notices. A spokesman said: ‘Police attended an address just after 6 pm on Saturday evening following a report of a large party. A group of people were fined inside the address and fixed penalty notices were issued as a breach of coronavirus restrictions had been committed.’

Saffa’s home is located barely 100 metres from where Zayn’s parents live, it is understood that his father Yaser refused to walk the short distance as he harboured concerns over Junaid’s criminal past.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Zayn Malik’s Sister’s 40-guest Wedding Halted by Police After Flouting Tier 3 Rules”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.