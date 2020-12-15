Woman sentenced for hate crimes

A WOMAN has been sentenced to a year in prison for hate crimes after writing on Facebook that black people should be “set on fire”.

A court in Ourense has also sentenced her to pay a fine of €3 per day for six months for promoting hate and discrimination towards black people.

The posts were written in March 2018 and included such comments as “set fire to them with gasoline, at least then they’d give off heat and be of some use”, “damned monkeys” or “monkeys from the jungle”, which were reported to the Guardia Civil.

The woman admitted to the charges and accepted the sentence.

The authorities have been keeping a closer look out for this type of crime on social networks in the past years, carrying out selective tracking in search of unwanted behaviour towards different groups because of their gender, religion or ethnicity.

