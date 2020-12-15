US Veteran Reunites With Italian Siblings He Nearly Killed in WW2

AN AMERICAN military veteran has been reunited with three Italian siblings he almost killed while liberating their village from the Nazis in World War 2.

In October 1944, as part of the Allied Gothic Line offensive, Martin Adler was part of an American unit liberating the village of Monterenzio, near Bologna. He and a comrade entered a seemingly deserted cottage but were alarmed when they heard a noise coming from a large basket. Fearing that German soldiers were hiding inside it to ambush them, Adler raised his gun and prepared to open fire.

However, at that moment a distressed woman burst into the room urging him not to shoot. Three young children, aged between 3 and 6, emerged from the basket to Adler’s relief. Overwhelmed with the tragedy he narrowly avoided, the soldier asked the children’s mother for a photograph with Giuliana, Bruno, and Mafalda. She agreed on the condition that the kids be dressed in their finest Sunday clothes for the picture.

Seven and a half decades later, Adler’s daughter Rachelle posted the photo on a US Italy veterans Facebook page after her father expressed his desire to see the kids again. It was spotted by an Italian author who contacted the village’s local newspaper. The picture was circulated in Italy’s national newspapers and broadcast on TV, which led to the now elderly siblings recognising themselves.

The Italian author set up a Zoom meeting between the veteran and the three siblings, in which Adler said he would love to return to Italy and meet them once again after the pandemic. His daughter called the reunion a “Christmas miracle”, and the author said that Adler believed the meeting was “the nicest thing that has ever happened to him”.

