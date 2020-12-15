US Treasury and Commerce Departments Hit by Hackers

THE US treasury and commerce departments have been hit by hackers and experts are allegedly blaming Russia.

The hacks on the US treasury and commerce departments networks comes only days after the cybersecurity firm FireEye was hacked. Both the department of homeland security and the FBI are currently investigating the security breach.

SolarWinds, a piece of software that is widely used has been named as the possible route used by the hackers. Solarwinds has around 300,000 clients around the world, and their client list includes The White House and the Pentagon amongst others.

Clients across the world will be rushing to check their security and protect their networks from possible hacks. It is thought that a piece of malware could have been introduced into the Solarwinds software.

John Ullyot, National security council spokesman said the US government is “taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation”.

