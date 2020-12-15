‘Unfit’ theatre set to be made a ‘Covid safe place’

An ‘unfit’ theatre in Velez-Malaga is set to be made a ‘Covid safe place’ with the injection of almost €100,000.

TEATRO DEL CARMEN remains closed because it doesn’t “meet the required safety requirements related to Covid-19”.

So the council is planning to replace its ventilation system and replace seats at a cost of €95,000, financed with European funds.

Councilor for Culture, Cynthia García said: “The theatre remains closed since it does not comply with the measures required today in terms of ventilation to be able to carry out activities with the public.

“The ventilation system is old and the health authorities demand that the air be renewed constantly and that it comes from outside the facility.”

For this reason, “all the cultural activities organised by the consistory have been carried out behind closed doors and without public, such as; the San Miguel Fair, the Guitar Festival or the Puppet Festival,” added García.

More than 25,000 people visited the theatre for plays, concerts, shows and events in 2019.

