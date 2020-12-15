Twitter Fined €450,000 By Irish Regulators for Bug That Made Some Private Tweets Public.

Ireland’s data regulator has fined Twitter €450,000, in the first sanction against a U.S. firm under a new European Union data privacy system.

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation’s (GDPR) “One Stop Shop” regime makes Ireland’s Data Protection Commission lead regulator of Twitter, Facebook, Apple and Google in the bloc, due to the location of their EU headquarters. GDPR has been in force since 2018, but the Twitter case is the first using a new dispute resolution system under which one lead national regulator makes a decision before consulting with the other EU national regulators.

The Twitter fine relates to a 2019 probe into a bug in its Android app, where some users’ protected tweets were made public. In particular, it was levied due to Twitter’s “failure to notify the breach on time to the DPC and a failure to adequately document the breach,” the Data Protection Commission said in a statement.

Twitter said in a statement that the delay in reporting the incident was an “unanticipated consequence of staffing between Christmas Day 2018 and New Years’ Day” and that it had made changes so that future incidents would be reported in a timely fashion.

“We take full responsibility for this mistake and remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and data of our customers, including through our work to quickly and transparently inform the public of issues that occur,” the statement, posted on Twitter, said.

