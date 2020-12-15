Twelve Mallorca hotels are set to be expanded and renovated

TWELVE Mallorca hotels are set to be renovated and expanded by 15 per cent as the council tries to revive tourism.

A total of about €7.5 million will be invested in the expansion of the hotels, although no more hotel rooms can be built, according to plans announced last month.

One of the most extensive projects is the expansion of the Condesa Hotel in Alcúdia, which according to Balearic Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela on Tuesday, December 15, will alone cost around €2.68 million.

In addition, further projects are planned in Palma, Calvià, Sóller, Campos, Santa Margalida and Selva.

In the Tramuntana mountains in Sóller, the pool of the popular country hotel Cas Xorc is to be renovated and other smaller renovations will take place in other small hospitality properties.

