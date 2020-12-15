TV’s Judge Judy Confronts Maskless Man In Hair Salon in a real-life ‘Judge Judy’ scenario
Television’s ‘Judge Judy’ Sheindlin, aged 78, proved she is not afraid of showing her tough TV courtroom persona in real-life situations, when she confronted a man recently, in a hair salon, for not wearing a face covering.
Speaking of the incident, in a New York Times interview, Judy recounted how she felt compelled to face up to the coronavirus offender, “I walked up to him and he looked at me and smiled. I was wearing my mask with my smock on, and my hair was dripping wet”.
Judy continued, “I said to him, ‘Do you like Judge Judy?’, he said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people, and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask. I said to him, ‘You must be some kind of narcissist or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special'”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “TV’s Judge Judy Confronts Maskless Man In Hair Salon”.
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.