Television’s ‘Judge Judy’ Sheindlin, aged 78, proved she is not afraid of showing her tough TV courtroom persona in real-life situations, when she confronted a man recently, in a hair salon, for not wearing a face covering.

Speaking of the incident, in a New York Times interview, Judy recounted how she felt compelled to face up to the coronavirus offender, “I walked up to him and he looked at me and smiled. I was wearing my mask with my smock on, and my hair was dripping wet”.

Judy continued, “I said to him, ‘Do you like Judge Judy?’, he said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people, and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask. I said to him, ‘You must be some kind of narcissist or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special'”.