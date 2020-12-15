TRUMP’S Attorney General William Barr Resigns to be replaced by Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen



President Trump announced on Monday, December 14, that William Barr will be resigning his post as Attorney General, on December 23, to be replaced by Jeff Rosen, the current Deputy Attorney General.

Barr’s days had looked number since earlier in the week when he appeared to contradict the President’s claims by announcing that an investigation by the Justice Department had found no signs of major fraud in the November election, with Trump’s legal team accusing Barr of not having conducted a proper investigation.

Barr, in a letter to Trump, said he would be resigning his post on December 23, shortly after he had briefed the President about the review by the Justice Department, into Trump’s allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, in which he pledged that the allegations, “would continue to be pursued”, while also heaping praise on what he described as Trump’s historic record in curbing immigration, strengthening the military, and boosting the US economy”.

