TOWIE’s Mark Wright Signs For League Two Crawley Town in a change of career

Star of reality show ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, Mark Wright, has signed a contract to play professional football for League Two club, Crawley Town, who he played for 12 years ago as a youngster.

Wright, aged 33, used to play in non-league football for Southend United before his TV break came with ‘TOWIE’, now he is at Broadfield Stadium, having trained with the team over the Summer, even playing in a friendly match against Championship club, Reading, as well as turning out in ‘Soccer Aid’, representing England.

He tweeted an old photo of himself, adding, “How it started… how it’s going. Twelve years later, and today I put pen to paper for Crawley Town! For 11 years since I fully retired from serious football, I have missed doing what I grew up loving. Now it’s time to go back & continue where I left off. What an honour”.

