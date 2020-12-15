TEENAGER stabs mum 118 times and then calls 999 to request a body bag and an ambulance.

Rowan Thompson, aged 17, stabbed his mother 118 times and strangled her on July 1 last year at her home in Hambledon, Hants. Joanna Thompson was only 50 when she died at the hands of her son.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services received a 999 call just before 1 pm where Thompson admitted to having killed his mum. The inquest held at Winchester Coroner’s Court in Hants heard the harrowing 999 call where Thompson said, “I’ve just killed my mum. I need someone to arrest me as that’s what you do and an ambulance would be nice.

“I strangled her and I’ve been stabbing her with various knives and whatnot.

“My younger brother is at school, he’s due back later tonight.”

The court also heard him say “She’s not breathing. Bring a body bag or whatever you do. I’m 99.9 per cent sure she’s not breathing.

Thompson was suffering from mental health issues and just days before the scheduled start of the trial for his mum’s murder, he was found dead.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teenager Stabs Mum 118 Times Then Calls 999”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.