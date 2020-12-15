Taxi driver scammed by passenger

NATIONAL POLICE in Asturias arrested a man who claimed not to have money to pay a taxi ride to get personal details from the driver and scammed him out of €3,600.

He took a taxi from Oviedo to Mieres and when the time came to pay the €44 fare, he claimed that his credit card didn’t work. However, he asked the taxi driver for his bank details and ID number in order to transfer the money to his account.

The driver accepted, but several days later he found that someone had gone to a bank in Mieres, and pretending to be him, extracted €3,600 from his current account.

He reported it to the National Police who were able to identify the passenger who scammed the taxi driver and arrest him when he attempted to withdraw more money from banks in Oviedo.

