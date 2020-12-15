Stabbed Mum Thought Boyfriend Was Bringing a Breakfast Cup of Tea

STABBED mum thought boyfriend was bringing her a breakfast cup of tea, when instead he attacked her with a knife.

Malcolm O’Connor, aged 47, from Edgeley, Stockport attacked his girlfriend on April 26 after an argument the previous night. The victim, had slept on the living room sofa and woke to O’Connor standing over her. She was expecting a breakfast cup of tea, but O’Connor proceeded to stab her twice with a knife from the kitchen.

The court heard how the victim’s son came to her rescue after hearing screams from his mother, and hearing a struggle.

The victim gave a police statement and said, “I feel broken by what happened and the impact of being stabbed has left me devastated and it pains me to think my family have suffered as well.

“The fact the stab wounds were inflicted by someone I loved has given me tremendous psychological issues to deal with. I have difficulty sleeping and feel totally lost.

“Even during the lockdown I never wanted to leave the house or communicate with anyone and I have been isolating from the outside world.”

The Minshull Street Crown Court has sentenced O’Connor to two years and four months in jail for the attack.

