Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal enjoys a hike in the Serra de Tramuntana with friends

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, who lives in Mallorca, treated himself to a hike in the Serra de Tramuntana with friends at the weekend.

This year’s winner of the Roland Garros tournament in Paris shared photos on social media, where, he and several people can be seen standing close together without masks, which caused displeasure among some users.

The Twitter post on Monday, December 14 read: “In Mallorca, we can do sports and enjoy nature in winter at the same time. Lucky we are. This weekend I really enjoyed with family and friends these moments and these landscapes.”

En Mallorca podemos hacer deporte y disfrutar de la naturaleza en invierno al mismo tiempo. Una suerte que tenemos. Este fin de semana disfruté mucho con familia y amigos estos momentos y estos paisajes 🥰😎 pic.twitter.com/k6hU9IoRyy — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 14, 2020



Last summer, Nadal, who is very close to his homeland, spent time on his new catamaran off the coasts of the island which caused a stir among bathers.

Rafael Nadal is currently ranked second in the world behind Serbian Novak Djokovic.

