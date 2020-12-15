SPAIN’S TEN PER CENT PASS FOR COVID-19

Just under 10 per cent (9.9) of the population of Spain have had COVID-19 and developed antibodies.

The figures just released, which represent 4.7 million people in Spain are encouraging in the sense that they are almost double the figures in the first wave.

The antibodies that crucially are needed to fight the virus are in this 10 per cent of the population, and that figure is rising.

The results of the macro study just released show the same number of people were infected as the first wave, its important to remember we will have to wait 2 weeks more for all data to be received.

The higher proportion of people with antibodies are generally from inner cities the study found.

In total, 51,409 people took part in the study the ages ran across the board mainly. Still, lower numbers of children under ten and young teenagers and very much older people were less represented.

Studies similar to this one are ongoing and will continue as a monitoring tool in the battle with the pandemic. This Enecovid Prevalence study was conducted by the Ministry of Health and by the Carlos III Institute of Health.

