SHOCKED woman wakes to find she is now a bride-to-be and everyone else knows before she did.

In a bid to surprise his girlfriend a man carefully slipped an engagement ring on his sleeping girlfriends finger, then announced the engagement to the world on social media, all while she still slept.

The brave man not only shared a photo of the ring on his girlfriend’s hand, but also a photo of her sleeping. Certainly not something that most women want sharing all over social media.

The groom-to-be, took to Facebook and said, “It’s 5:00AM. For weeks now I been planning on how to pop the question…. you know all my moves and you are one very hard woman to surprise”

“But the jokes on you because now you’re going to wake up with 3 surprises… a phone full of congratulations notifications and text, an engagement ring on your finger and a picture of you sleeping that you don’t want all over the internet SURPRISE!!!”

The surprise move, gained hundreds of thousands of shares on Facebook, and many comments. One said, “Aww congratulations!!! This is beautiful!!! She gone kick your butt about this pic though!!”. While another said, “Love it because she’s mad, surprised and happy all at once.”

The surprise moves actually worked and she said yes for real.

