Sharon Osbourne Rushed to Hospital with Covid-19 and Reveals She Also Suffers From Emphysema.



Sharon Osbourne has tested positive coronavirus. The Talk host revealed her diagnosis on Monday with posts on social media. The Emmy-winning television personality said she is currently self-isolating away from her husband, vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne. She also revealed that she was admitted to hospital for the infectious disease and encouraged her followers to stay safe and healthy amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus,” she wrote. “Everyone please stay safe and healthy. I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m f***ed,” he said. Ozzy. the heavy metal star – who released his latest album, Ordinary Man, in February this year – has suffered a number of health issues recently.

Ozzy and Sharon’s granddaughter Minnie, the three-year-old daughter of Jack Osbourne, had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in September- Jack described her symptoms as “a little bit of a runny nose and a fever”.

