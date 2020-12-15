Scotland’s death rate due to drug misuse has increased by 6 per cent on 2018 statistics after new figures showed that more than 1,200 people died last year.

The late figures have been attributed to a huge backlog in processing toxicology results and delays due to Covid-19 as the National Records of Scotland statistics are six months behind schedule.

The worrying stats finally published on Tuesday, December 15, which are the worst recorded in Europe, show a record number of deaths for the sixth year in a row with 1,264 representing more than double the number of deaths in 2014.

Scotland’s figures are three times and a half times the rate for England and Wales, revealing that two-thirds of those who died were aged 35 to 54 as the median average age of drug-related deaths rises from 28 to 42 over the past two decades.