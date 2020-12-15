Ultra Violet LED Lights Can Wipe-Out 99.9% of Coronavirus Pathogens in just 30 seconds- Reveals new Research.

Israeli scientists have discovered that cheap LEDs can disinfect against COVID-19. The Tel Aviv University team behind the discovery is now working on self-cleaning surfaces, including a laptop keyboard that kills germs with ultraviolet light every time the lid is closed.

LED lights that emit ultraviolet light can kill coronaviruses and could be incorporated into air conditioning systems to sterilise rooms, scientists say. Ultraviolet light has previously been found to kill coronaviruses, including the one which causes, but this is the first study of its kind to show UV emitted by LED lights is also very effective. The advantage is that LED lights require very little energy, are instantly bright and are now commonplace after replacing the older filament-based bulbs.

The study was led by Professor Hadas Mamane, Head of the Environmental Engineering Program at TAU’s School of Mechanical Engineering, Iby and Aladar Fleischman Faculty of Engineering, he explained the research;

“The entire world is currently looking for effective solutions to disinfect the coronavirus,” said Professor Mamane. “The problem is that in order to disinfect a bus, train, sports hall, or plane by chemical spraying, you need physical manpower, and in order for the spraying to be effective, you have to give the chemical time to act on the surface. Disinfection systems based on LED bulbs, however, can be installed in the ventilation system and air conditioner, for example, and sterilize the air sucked in and then emitted into the room.

“We discovered that it is quite simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light,” she explained. “We killed the viruses using cheaper and more readily available LED bulbs, which consume little energy and do not contain mercury like regular bulbs. Our research has commercial and societal implications, given the possibility of using such LED bulbs in all areas of our lives, safely and quickly.”

