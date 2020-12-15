School Closure After Parent Skips Isolating Children

SCHOOL closure for a Lincolnshire School in North Hykeham, after parent skips isolating children, and sends them to school.

The Sir Robert Pattinson Academy will now not be able to open until next year after a member of a household tested positive for COVID-19, and the parents skipped isolating the children. The children attended school for a few days before the virus then started to show in other students.

This alone caused hundreds of children to be sent home and isolated. Unfortunately, on Tuesday a member of staff then tested positive. The illness in the staff member was traced back to the other cases, and now the school has taken the hard decision that it will have to close to ensure the safety of the remaining students and staff.

Dale Hardy, head teacher said, “The circumstances that have occurred at the academy serve as a timely reminder to parents about the importance of taking appropriate action when their children show symptoms or come into contact with COVID.

“One case alone, due to not informing and not isolating, has forced the Academy to send hundreds of other pupils home. The effect had been devastating on the numbers of pupils that had already been told to stay away.”

Fortunately, the school has already prepared an online curriculum so students can carry on with their studies.

