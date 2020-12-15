Rapper to stand trial for encouraging people to kill Guardia Civil

RAPPER Valtònyc, will stand trial for a hate crime for yelling at a concert: “Kill a f***ing Guardia Civil tonight!”

According to the Spanish justice system, his words cannot be accepted as part of freedom of speech.

A court in Sevilla has issued an order against Jose Miguel Arenas Beltran, better known as Valtonyc, charged in a procedure for alleged hate crime against the Guardia Civil.

At the concert in Marinaleda, Sevilla, on March 31, 2018, he said “Kill a f***ing Guardia Civil tonight, go to another town where there are Guardia Civil officers and kill one, plant a f***ing bomb on the prosecutor now.”

The Guardia Civil union filed a complaint against him saying that his actions “criminally expressed an attitude of irrational hatred against the Guardia Civil. That day at the concert, Valtònyc urged his audience to attack Guardia Civil officers, and his words cannot be understood as part of freedom of speech, since they weren’t lyrics in one of his songs, but rather an intention directed at a large group of people, with the consequent risk that they may actually carry them out. ”

The Mallorcan singer fled Spain in June 2018, after being sentenced to two years in prison by the National Court for crimes of glorification of terrorism and a year and a half more for insults to the Crown, a sentence handed down for crimes committed between 2012 and 2013 and later confirmed by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court.

