Quironsalud hospital Wins Award.

The Quironsalud Hospital in Marbella has won a first BSH (best Spanish hospital ) Award.

The hospital won the award for best diagnosis of the muscular-skeletal system.

Efficiency and quality of care of Quironsalud hospital had also stood out impressing the adjudicators in the awards system.

The hospital was also a finalist in diagnostic categories for women and of the digestive and pancreatic system.

These are not the first awards they have won gaining 3 winning categories last year (2019) as well.

The manager of Quironsalud Marbella hospital Antonio Feria said these awards were especially tough to gain as we faced the toughest of years ever in the health sector.

The winning of these distinctions was due to the hard work of all and every hospital staff member giving their very best.

The ceremony for the awards was held online this year in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

