POLICE Raid Belgian Sex Orgy Breaking Coronavirus Rules over the weekend



Belgian police raided a party on Saturday, December 12, in the village of Saint-Mard in Virton, after receiving a call from neighbours, about the noise coming from the property, opposite a hospital, reported The Brussels Times.

-- Advertisement --



Expecting to find a group of about 20 persons, which would be in breach of the lockdown rules, instead, the police discovered around 50 totally naked French people, including prostitutes, celebrating a French woman’s 28th birthday, indulging in a drug-fuelled orgy.

Apparently, each partygoer had paid the party host £230, to cover the cost of bringing the prostitutes across the border, and to cover the cost of the alcohol and drugs, with the police charging them €250 each, the same amount they paid to attend the orgy, plus one person was charged with having nitrous oxide (laughing gas).

Belgium has the unwanted label of the worst coronavirus deaths per million of its population in the world.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Raid Belgian Sex Orgy Breaking Coronavirus Rules”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.