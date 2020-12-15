Police collect record amount of food and toys in Christmas solidarity campaign

NATIONAL Police officers have collected a record three tonnes of food and toys as part of its Christmas solidarity campaign in Malaga.

The donated items are destined for children at the Santa Teresa Infant School in the La Palmilla neighbourhood, and the Ciudad de los Niños, in time for Christmas.

The amount of products collected this year has “exceeded all expectations” and reached a new record after two tonnes were collected in 2019.

More than 150 children will benefit from the donations thanks to the efforts of the local and district police stations of the National Police in Malaga, along with the generosity of the public.

