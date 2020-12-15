Police collect record amount of food and toys in Christmas solidarity campaign

Police collect record amount of food and toys in Christmas solidarity campaign
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Malaga

NATIONAL Police officers have collected a record three tonnes of food and toys as part of its Christmas solidarity campaign in Malaga.

The donated items are destined for children at the Santa Teresa Infant School in the La Palmilla neighbourhood, and the Ciudad de los Niños, in time for Christmas.

The amount of products collected this year has “exceeded all expectations” and reached a new record after two tonnes were collected in 2019.

More than 150 children will benefit from the donations thanks to the efforts of the local and district police stations of the National Police in Malaga, along with the generosity of the public.


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

