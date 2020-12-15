Play and Win on Casino Games without spending any money

It might sound like something too good to be true, but it is entirely possible to win real money online without spending any. There are plenty of top and reputable online casinos out there today providing players with the opportunity to do precisely that.

How is this possible, and how can you get a slice of the action for yourself? Everything hinges on whether an online casino is offering a no deposit bonus to new players. If you don’t know what this is, you needn’t worry. Allow us to explain.

The No Deposit Bonus

A standard no deposit casino bonus is given to new players when they first register at an online casino. In most cases, this will consist of a small sum of money or free spins. All that is required on your part is registration at a participating online casino.

Once you have a no deposit bonus, you will be entitled to spend that cash or free spins on any games, selected games or specific games chosen by the casino. In theory, anything you win is then yours to keep. So if you fancy giving it a try, read through a list of online casinos, pick your destination and dance with lady luck!

Types of No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses are not always the exclusive playthings of new players, though. On occasion, an online casino may choose to serve up these bonuses to their already existing members. In most cases, these will be known as loyalty deals, which reward players based on their gambling activity.

While it is true that subsequent no deposit bonuses that already existing members can claim are free, you will typically have to have deposited at some point down the line, to have played long enough to be able to claim them. They are, therefore, not as sought after as a proper, new player no deposit bonus.

Check Those Terms and Conditions

There will almost certainly be terms and conditions attached to no deposit bonuses. You can expect to see caps on the amount you can win, as well as caps on the amount you can withdraw.

Moreover, there may also be limits on how much free cash you can stake per spin, and what types of games they are valid on. No deposit bonuses are seldom available for use on progressive jackpot slots, for instance.

One of the most important terms and conditions you must watch out for are wagering requirements. They often state that you must wager anything you win several times before you can withdraw your winnings, and they are commonplace with almost all bonuses at online casinos.

There are, on occasion, wager-free no deposit bonuses, though, and these allow you to cash out immediately, as they come free from these playthrough rates.

However, those terms and conditions aside, it is still possible to win real money without ever having to deposit at an online casino. All you need to get started is a casino which is offering such a bonus, the bonus itself needs to be wager-free if possible, and you need a bit of luck when you play real money casino games for free.