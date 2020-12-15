Peter Nygard With Ties to Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Sexual Offences’ Involving Under-Age Girls

Peter Nygard with ties to Prince Andrew arrested in Canada after being ‘accused of getting girls drunk then raping them’.

FASHION designer Peter Nygard has been arrested in Canada over allegations that he sexually assaulted dozens of teenage girls and women, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The 79-year-old now-disgraced mogul was picked up in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act and is set to appear in a courtroom Tuesday, Dec 15, according to reports.

Nygard has been charged with racketeering, (an Americanism meaning dishonest and fraudulent business dealings), sex trafficking and related offences for a “decades-long pattern” of coercing girls and young women into sex acts with him, including friends and business associates, prosecutors said. It is also alleged that while running his international fashion brand, he used the company to recruit and pay for sex with the victims, who were added to the payroll as “models” or “assistants.”

Estimated to be worth £690 million, Nygard is said to have plied the teenage girls with wine and drugs during ‘pamper parties’ at his 10-bedroom mansion after recruiting them at shopping malls and fashion events and according to the lawsuit he kept a ‘database’ of 7,500 potential victims. Details of court appearances and appointed lawyers to follow as and when available.

To makes things clear, there is no suggestion whatsoever that Prince Andrew knew of Nygard’s alleged criminality. The case, however, could prove very embarrassing for Prince Andrew – linking him to another high profile billionaire accused of sexually abusing young women. The Duke of York has been under intense scrutiny for his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and has yet to answer questions from the FBI.

Who is Peter J. Nygård?

Peter J. Nygård is a Finnish-Canadian former fashion executive. He founded Nygård International, a company that makes women’s clothing, in 1967. He resigned as chairman in 2020 after the FBI raided the company headquarters in its investigation of sex trafficking accusations against him by multiple women.

