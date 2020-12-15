Pakistan agrees Castration

Pakistan has agreed to bring in new laws about chemical castration.

President Arif Alvi made signatures today for the castration law, and others, including the introduction of national sex offenders, register and a law stating victims identities are to be kept secret.

Chemical Castration involves medication being administered to reduce testosterone in men.

Prime minister Imran Khan and his cabinet approved the new legal measures last month, and they were signed in and became primary law today.

The new laws follow public outcry about sex crimes and sexual violence in the country.

Chemical castration using medication has been used in Europe since 2006, and this law now has 120 days to become finally legal without opposition, it will be in force for that period and is expected to carry through despite some opposition saying its too harsh.

Famously the mathematician Alan Turing who cracked the code for the enigma machine was chemically castrated ion 1952 due to a conviction for being in a homosexual relationship, at the time illegal.

