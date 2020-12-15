Oria Verde Collects Local Food Donations for Ada Huella Fiel Animal Charity

ORIA VERDE set out to help the Ada Huella Fiel animal charity, and collect food donations from local people in Oria, Almeria.

Oria Verde collected nearly 400kg of food that had been donated for the animals in the care of Ada Huella Fiel. The charity was founded in 2014 in Los Velez and looks after abandoned animals.

Donations were collected from Oria’s Carrefour Express and Zoosanitarios FERNÁNDEZ that had been donated by kind locals. The donations were then delivered to Ada Huella Fiel where Oria Verde were met by Paloma and lots of furry puppies.

Locals had donated food for dogs, cats and puppies amongst other goodies.

