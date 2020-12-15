Opticians helping to spread Christmas cheer to local children

Specsavers Ópticas Marbella has teamed up with Toy Planet Marbella to support this year’s Red Cross Christmas Campaign and help ensure no child goes without this festive season.

I attach a short release with the details of how generous residents can get involved with the campaign and summarise the details below.

Every year the Spanish Red Cross launches a toy collection campaign, to help families who are struggling and make sure that every child has the chance to unwrap a new toy for Christmas.

They believe that it is a child’s right to be able to play with and enjoy a new toy and do not want the most vulnerable children to miss out.

This year Specsavers Ópticas Marbella has joined the worthy campaign, in collaboration with Toy Planet stores in Marbella, Coin and Cartama, and are encouraging as many people as possible to be generous and show their support.

Visit www.mundohobby.es to see the full list of participating stores and their locations, then pop into your nearest Toy Planet store and purchase a toy to donate to the campaign. Alternatively, go to the website, choose a toy and select the option to have it delivered to the warehouse in Polígono Industrial La Ermita de Marbella and this will be donated straight into the appeal.

Toys can be donated online or in the Toy Planet stores until 18 December, when Red Cross Marbella will collect the toys and donate them to needy families in the area.

To donate a toy online or find your nearest participating store, visit www.mundohobby.es.