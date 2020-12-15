New road safety action plan gets the goahead in Velez-Malaga

A NEW road safety action plan has been put in place to renovate and install new traffic signs and speed bumps throughout Velez-Malaga.

Deputy Mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia assured “the distribution of these resources will be done in a balanced way, so as to benefit the largest possible number of residents”.

Atencia added: “The plan is to improve road safety in our municipality with the acquisition of both vertical traffic signals and speed-reducing bands.

“With this action plan we want to continue to work to improve the quality of traffic flow on our roads, taking into account the complexity of a municipality as extensive and dispersed as ours.”

A total of €21,000 has been earmarked for the scheme expected to start in the new year.

