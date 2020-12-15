National Police arrest man in Mallorca for multiple car repair frauds

The National Police in Mallorca has arrested a 35-year-old man for multiple car repair frauds after he is said to have collected several large amounts of money in advance for repairing private cars, but without repairing the vehicles.

It is believed that the man, instead of fixing them, stole spare parts from the cars and pocketed the cash while working at a workshop in Palma’s Pere Garau district.

Police reports say that he managed to convinced a customer to take the car to another workshop on Carrer Lluís Martí because he only had the tools necessary for the job there and before beginning the repair he asked for an advance payment of €300.

After a few weeks, the customer asked for the car back and was asked to go to another workshop, which turned out to be an illegal one. When the car was returned, the owner paid another €220 before realising that the defect had not been repaired.

In other examples, a woman made three payments for spare parts without the repairs being carried out and another man paid €600 euros in September and found that his car was not only not repaired but also that his steering wheel was missing.

The police arrested the man, however, they suspect that there are other victims of fraud out there.

