NATION OF ISLAM Leader Claims Vaccine Is The Devil’s Plan against the black population



Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation Of Islam, during an online event addressing the National Afrikan/Black Leadership Summit, advised people to avoid the Covid-19 vaccine, claiming it was part of a government plan to lower the black population numbers, saying that black people are “The most prone to the COVID virus, now we have to survive because the death plan is in motion”, labelling the vaccine as “toxic waste”.

Farrakhan continued, “Now they’re getting us ready for the vaccine. Brothers and sisters, do you believe in Satan? How could you allow him to stick a needle into you, saying he’s helping you?”.

He said black people are more prone to coronavirus, because of typical underlying conditions like obesity, diabetes, and heart failure, and that the solution to the virus was not a vaccine, but Vitamin D, and sunlight, stating, “Do you know why the virus is not getting the Caribbean like it’s hitting America and Europe? Because we live in the sun”.

Mr Farrakhan had also claimed in a July 4 address, that the vaccine was a plan hatched by Bill and Melinda Gates, with Dr Fauci, to “depopulate the earth”.

