Mass Covid screening in Benamocarra

THE Junta de Andalucía has announced that Benamocarra will be subjected to a massive Covid screening to shed light on the evolution of the pandemic in the municipality.

WITH the addition of Benamocarra and Humilladero, 21 Malaga municipalities have now been selected for the mass Covid testing.

Meanwhile, in Alora, 450 people will be tested at an SAS Mobile Unit on the Sports Pavilion on Friday, December 18.

