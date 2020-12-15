Married Couple Arrested for Exploiting Migrants on Seville Olive Farm

A MARRIED couple has been arrested for exploiting migrant workers at their olive farm in Moron de la Frontera, near Seville.

In the early morning on November 11th, officers in the town noticed a group of workers they believed were suspicious preparing to begin the day’s farm work. They quickly discovered that the men were undocumented migrant workers.

The policemen reported this to local immigration officers, which launched an investigation. After several proceedings, the Police found out that there were more workers hired irregularly at the olive farm operation.

When the agents arrived at the scene, they found 17 more foreign workers, as well as the crew manager who tried to flee the scene in his car but was arrested near the farm.

The operation culminated in the arrest of the person responsible for hiring the workers, and his wife, who included the name of the company under which the contracts were registered. Both are charged with a crime against workers’ rights.

