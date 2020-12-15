MAN Fighting For Life After Drive-By Shooting In Hackney, London



A man is in the hospital fighting for his life this evening, Monday, December 14, after three men were shot in London Fields, Hackney, North London, with gunshots heard at around 9.45pm, in a suspected drive-by style shooting.

Three males have been rushed to hospital from the scene, with one in a critical condition, Metropolitan Police have cordoned the area off, but as yet, no arrests have been made, and police are appealing for witnesses, with Hackey Police tweeting, “We’re dealing with a shooting at around 9.45pm in Middleton Road, E8. Three males have been taken to hospital with gunshot injuries, one is in a critical condition, the other two were less seriously injured. No arrest”.

